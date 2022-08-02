Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 59,264 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 628.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $17.20.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

