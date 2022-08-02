Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 128,268 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 278.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,268 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DSU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,025. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

