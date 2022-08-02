Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 58,481 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for approximately 4.0% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,162,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,386,000 after buying an additional 145,183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 458.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 141,350 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GDV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,426. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

