Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,253 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 1.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 1,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,969. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,962.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

