Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,973 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.98% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,958,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,589,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 67,514 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

