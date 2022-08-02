Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 62,458 Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,458 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The European Equity Fund were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 785.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 158.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

EEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. 4,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $12.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

