Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,196 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

