Sharps Compliance (SMED) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) in the last few weeks:

7/13/2022 – Sharps Compliance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2022 – Sharps Compliance was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2022 – Sharps Compliance was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/12/2022 – Sharps Compliance was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2022 – Sharps Compliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Sharps Compliance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sharps Compliance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $167.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sharps Compliance

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 131,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

