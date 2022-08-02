Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Drops By 21.6%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FPLSF shares. National Bank Financial downgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins downgraded 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of FPLSF remained flat at $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.25. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus ( OTCMKTS:FPLSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.42 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Further Reading

