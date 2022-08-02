Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Decreases By 34.0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RILYT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,945. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

