Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Expands By 35.6%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,106,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,336,735. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

