Short Interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Declines By 22.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BEST remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. BEST has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BEST during the first quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BEST by 291.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BEST by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

