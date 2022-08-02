Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Rises By 45.8%

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $14,635,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MUI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.60. 188,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.