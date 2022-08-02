Short Interest in BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Expands By 50.0%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCC opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. BNCCORP has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter.
BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.
