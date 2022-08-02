Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Increases By 42.7%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the June 30th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 306,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $429,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

