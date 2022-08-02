Short Interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rises By 44.8%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,275 shares of company stock worth $1,202,223. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $128.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.