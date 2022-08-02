Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declines By 17.8%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $30.45.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

