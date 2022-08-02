Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Decreases By 20.2%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 1,378,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,750.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPPF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. China Overseas Property has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

