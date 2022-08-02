Short Interest in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Increases By 20.5%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,498. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

