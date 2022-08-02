Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Declines By 26.3%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,104.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

