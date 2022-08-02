Short Interest in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Rises By 42.5%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.40. 47,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,555.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 22.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 127,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

