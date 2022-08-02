Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCW) Drops By 18.1%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHB Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DHB Capital stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 377,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

DHB Capital Price Performance

Shares of DHBCW remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14. DHB Capital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.