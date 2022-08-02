Short Interest in dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Decreases By 30.8%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOTDF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of dotdigital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DOTDF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Stories

