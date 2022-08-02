Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declines By 21.1%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.41. 10,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $15.06.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.