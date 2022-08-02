Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Increases By 33.3%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 2.3 %

ESP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 1,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Rating)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.