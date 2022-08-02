Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Drops By 29.2%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.9 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

