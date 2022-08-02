Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declines By 20.8%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

