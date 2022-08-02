Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declines By 20.8%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.