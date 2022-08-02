Short Interest in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Expands By 40.5%

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSSI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 263,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Company Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

