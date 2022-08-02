Short Interest in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Increases By 47.1%

G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of G Squared Ascend II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSQB. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in G Squared Ascend II by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G Squared Ascend II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend II in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000.

Get G Squared Ascend II alerts:

G Squared Ascend II Stock Performance

GSQB remained flat at $9.86 on Monday. 716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,767. G Squared Ascend II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

G Squared Ascend II Company Profile

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.