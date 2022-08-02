Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Declines By 34.4%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the June 30th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GUNGF opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

