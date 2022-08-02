Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Drops By 26.3%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hamilton Thorne stock remained flat at $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

