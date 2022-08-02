Short Interest in Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Drops By 20.0%

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IMYSF stock remained flat at 32.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 34.31. Imerys has a twelve month low of 32.93 and a twelve month high of 41.03.

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

