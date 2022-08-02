Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Declines By 19.0%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ JCIC remained flat at $9.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. 702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Jack Creek Investment has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Jack Creek Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

