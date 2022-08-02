Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Increases By 45.0%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,700 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 687,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Kaixin Auto Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of KXIN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Kaixin Auto has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Kaixin Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

