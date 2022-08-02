Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Grows By 27.2%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBGUF remained flat at $53.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
