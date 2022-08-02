Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Grows By 27.2%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBGUF remained flat at $53.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

