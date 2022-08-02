Short Interest in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declines By 21.5%

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.73. 275,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,557. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

