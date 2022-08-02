Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Expands By 41.5%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.7 days.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance
LKFLF stock remained flat at $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Luk Fook Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.35.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile
