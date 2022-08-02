Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Expands By 41.5%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.7 days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance

LKFLF stock remained flat at $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Luk Fook Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

