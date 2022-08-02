Short Interest in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Decreases By 17.4%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 119,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Marpai in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marpai

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marpai Trading Up 7.3 %

Marpai stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Marpai has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

See Also

