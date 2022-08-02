Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Rises By 22.0%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 195,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE NM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,967. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 373.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

