Short Interest in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Drops By 18.0%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,220,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 17,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 5,415,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,936. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.44%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

