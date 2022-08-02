Short Interest in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Decreases By 20.1%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nova by 36.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Nova by 9.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nova in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. 109,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.