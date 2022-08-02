Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Decreases By 21.6%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

