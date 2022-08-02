Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Increases By 30.4%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RMYHY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

