Short Interest in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Decreases By 32.9%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 652,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renren by 1,034.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Renren by 12,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Renren by 37,033.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Renren by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renren during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RENN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,944. Renren has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

