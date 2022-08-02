Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Declines By 25.3%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $32,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,380 in the last ninety days. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

RELL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,196. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $218.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

