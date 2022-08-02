Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Declines By 22.7%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 3,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.57.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.27% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

