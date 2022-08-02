Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Increases By 33.3%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 377,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 163,693 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 6,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th.

