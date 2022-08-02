Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Rises By 42.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,200 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 602,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NCV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.95. 870,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,327. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

