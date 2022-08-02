Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Shyft Network has a market cap of $9.91 million and $170,768.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,111.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004430 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

About Shyft Network

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,148,110 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. "

