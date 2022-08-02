Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,123,829 shares.The stock last traded at $28.51 and had previously closed at $29.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

